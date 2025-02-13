Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 13 (ANI): In a significant step towards revolutionising burn care, internationally acclaimed expert, Dr Marcus Wagstaff, Specialist Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Head of the Adult Burns Service at the Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH), Australia, visited the Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The visit marks the beginning of an inspiring partnership aimed at revolutionising burn treatment through research, innovation, and the development of new techniques.

Welcoming Dr Marcus to the national institution, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration. He emphasised the immense potential for a transformative partnership that aims to elevate the standards of burn care, not just in India, but on a global scale.

According to release, the visit was part of Dr Marcus's ongoing efforts to enhance burn care practices across the world by fostering international collaborations.

During the visit, Dr Marcus, along with Dr Sanjay Kumar Giri, Head of Burns & Plastic Surgery at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, and a team including Dr Dillip Kumar Parida (Medical Superintendent), Dr Manoj Kumar Mohanty, and Dr Prabhas Ranjan Tripathy, engaged in in-depth discussions.

Together, they focused on exploring ways to integrate advanced technologies, share best practices, and initiate joint research efforts to improve patient outcomes in burn management.

Dr Marcus, who is also the Head of the RAH Skin Engineering Laboratory, praised the state-of-the-art facilities at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar Burn Centre.

He highlighted the immense potential of the partnership between AIIMS Bhubaneswar and RAH, stating, "This collaboration will pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in burn care, where both institutions will work together to tackle the challenges faced by burn victims using innovative and cutting-edge approaches."

The collaboration is expected to result in the implementation of state-of-the-art care strategies, the introduction of new clinical protocols, and the launch of collaborative research projects that will have a far-reaching impact on burn patient care.

These initiatives will not only benefit patients in India but across the globe, ultimately shaping a future where burn care reaches new heights of precision, efficacy, and compassion.

Dr Sanjay Giri, Head of the Burns Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, underscored the significance of global partnerships in medical advancements, saying, "Dr. Marcus's visit marks a critical step in our shared mission to improve burn care worldwide. We look forward to the long-term impact this collaboration will have on the rehabilitation and treatment of burn patients, ensuring that no patient is left behind in their journey to recovery."

The partnership between AIIMS Bhubaneswar and the Royal Adelaide Hospital is a testament to the power of global collaboration in addressing complex medical challenges. By combining expertise, research, and technological advancements, both institutions are poised to set new benchmarks in burn care management. (ANI)

