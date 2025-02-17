Ambala (Haryana) [India], February 17 (ANI): A bus carrying 44 people from Haryana who were deported from USA arrived at Ambala on Monday morning.

A relative of a deportee Sandeep (26) said that he had gone to US in the last week of November.

"My name is Rajesh. My relative's name is Sandeep, aged 26. He had gone there (US) in the last week of November and my last conversation with him was on January 25. His agent had dropped him at Mexico and he had taken Rs 65 lakhs... he faced issues while he was being taken... we received information through a Facebook channel that he was coming back..." Rajesh said speaking to ANI.

On February 16, the aircraft carrying the third batch of the Indian nationals who had illegally migrated to US had landed at the Amritsar airport.

The third batch arrived just after a day the second batch landed in Amritsar.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction with the Americans choosing military aircraft for sending them back.

"I am not happy about the Americans choosing to send a military aircraft," Tharoor told ANI.

"I have not seen any report on whether these returnees were also handcuffed and shackled. If they were, we should definitely protest," he added.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the deportees would be treated properly and that all arrangements had been made.

The Chief Minister said the deportees would stay in Amritsar for a few hours before being taken to their respective states.

"Our kids are the ones which are coming here anyway, so from here no one can go hungry, we will make arrangements. We have also made staying arrangements for them. They will stay here for a few hours and then go to their respective states as the flights have been booked by the Ministry of External Affairs already," Mann said in a press conference in Amritsar on Saturday.

This is the third such flight of deportees which has landed in Amritsar Airport after US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

On February 5, the first batch of to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. (ANI)

