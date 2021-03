COVID-19 Vaccination in UP. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 18 (ANI): A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area today, police said.

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur said 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

