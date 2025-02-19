Pendra (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a tragic accident, a bus full of devotees travelling to Prayagraj collided with a truck on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border.

The incident from Wednesday morning killed one person and left several others injured, officials said.

Sub-divisional police officer Shyam Sidar said that the bus collided with a truck loaded with coal. He further informed that the injured victims have been referred to the Annupur District Hospital.

"A bus travelling from Raipur collided with a backdown trailer loaded with coal that was standing at the Anuppur-Chhattisgarh border. Many devotees have been injured, and one has died. The injured have been referred to the Anuppur District Hospital," the official told ANI.

The accident happened due to the truck parked in the middle of the road...Highway patrolling is investigating the matter," he added.

Further investigations are underway by the highway patrolling team, the official added.

More details are awaited from the incident. (ANI)

