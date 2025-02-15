Ghazipur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A bus carrying devotees from Nepal to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj overturned near Miranpur Sakka village in Ghazipur on Saturday, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyanendra Nath Prasad confirmed the details, stating, "Devotees from Nepal were travelling to Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh. The bus overturned near Miranpur Sakka, causing the death of 1 person... The devotees were from the Bara district in Nepal... The bus driver fled the scene..."

Emergency responders and police rushed to the site, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (ANI)

