Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) A bus driver was killed and 38 injured in an accident in the Narora area here on Friday, police said.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said a bus on the way to Badaun from Delhi crashed into a tree near Ratnapur village as its driver tried to avoid a collision with a tanker coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the bus was killed while 38 others were injured in the incident, the DM said. While 22 people were admitted to Aligarh Medical College, the rest are getting treatment at the district hospital.

