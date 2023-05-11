Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): At least 10 passengers were injured when a minibus overturned in Udhampur on Thursday.

The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to Nagrota from Udhampur. The incident took place near Panjgrain in Ramnagar of Udhampur district when the driver lost control of the bus.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Submits Fake COVID-19 Positive Medical Certificate to Evade Polls Duty in Pilibhit, Booked.

Police and locals shifted the injured to Ramnagar Sub District Hospital. The condition of one woman among the injured was critical and was referred to Udhampur district hospital.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Imran Khan Arrest: Pakistan’s Supreme Court Directs NAB To Produce Former Prime Minister Within an Hour, Says Agency Committed ‘Contempt of Court’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)