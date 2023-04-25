Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): At least 12 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in, overturned on Pune-Solapur Highway near Yavat, in Pune on Monday.

The bus was on its way to Nizamabad from Mumbai, informed officials.

Also Read | Cheetah 'Uday' Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Others at Kuno National Park Being Monitored.

According to an officer of Pune Rural Police, "The accident occurred when the driver applied brakes to avoid ramming into a motorcycle."

The injured passengers were admitted to a nearby hospital and are now stable, officials informed.

Also Read | Mumbai: Senior Citizen Dies After Man Jumps on Him From Height in Swimming Pool in Goregaon.

"The cause of the accident is still being investigated," the officer added.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)