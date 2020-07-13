Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Government on Monday decided to extend the suspension of bus services till July 31.

The state government had earlier suspended the bus services till July 15.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Team Sachin Pilot Releases Video of Congress MLAs Loyal to Him Camping at Manesar Hotel.

The state reported 4,244 new cases in the last 24 hours while 3,617 patients have recovered and 68 persons lost their lives due to the virus.

The state count of cases stands at 1,38,470 of which 89,532 patients have recovered. The death toll due to the pandemic has increased to 1,966. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Reports 1,550 COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)