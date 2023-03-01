Bahraich (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Thirteen passengers were injured in a head-on collision between two roadways buses on the Bahraich-Lucknow national highway, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place near Rithora village on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Dies After Touching Electrified Fence in Agra; FIR Registered Against Farmer.

Six passengers belonging to Balrampur, three each from Gonda and Bahraich and one from Lucknow were among those injured.

The injured have been admitted to a government hospital and are in a stable condition.

Also Read | Suicide Prank Goes Wrong, Man Trying To Scare Wife Dies After Noose Tightens in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)