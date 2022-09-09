Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The king of erstwhile Bushahr state in Himachal Pardesh, Vikramaditya Singh has expressed grief over the demise of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II and said that her death is a big loss for the world.

"It is a big loss to the entire world, especially for Britain and Commonwealth nations. We all will remember her and cherish her journey as the queen," said Vikramaditya Singh.

Talking about her legacy, he said that she was the person who saw the world changing since World War II.

"This will be a new era for the politics of European countries and we wish Prince Charles and the United Kingdom the very best. May he win the hearts of people of Britain and the world at large," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland passed away on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the Queen as he hailed her inspiring leadership. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement announcing the demise of the Queen on September 8. The statement referred to the Queen's eldest son, Prince of Wales, Charles as the new King succeeding the queen who reigned for 70 years and 7 months.

Born on April 21, 1926, at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, the Queen was the oldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth.

Condolences poured in from around the world. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the Queen.

After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son Charles, who took the regnal name of Charles III, has become the new monarch. A 10-day mourning was declared over the death of Elizabeth II, who was the formal head of state of 15 countries.

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and there will be a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Thereafter, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel. (ANI)

