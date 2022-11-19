Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 19 (ANI): A businessman was booked for allegedly raping his 23-year-old live-in partner on the pretext of marriage in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, a police fficial said on Thursday.

The man has been identified as Manoj Agrawal, a resident of Kalindi Kunj colony, Rajgarh district and the victim is a badminton player. They were in a live-in relationship.

The victim told police that the accused befriended her during a badminton tournament held in the district.

She said the accused forced her to have a physical relationship for several years and she had abortion twice.

Police said the man got married to another woman and refused to marry the victim. After that she lodged a complaint against him at Pusaur police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Mahadeva said that a case was registered against the accused at Pusaur police station on November 1.

"Efforts are on to search for the accused. The police are continuously tracing his location. As soon as the police ascertain some information, he will be arrested," the official added. (ANI)

