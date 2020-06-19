New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A 34-year-old businessman, who was facing financial problems and was awaiting his GST refund, allegedly hanged himself at his house in east Delhi's Mandawali area on Friday, police said.

Vineet Singh, who hails from Katihar in Bihar, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his rented accommodation on Friday morning, they added.

His neighbours took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, a senior police officer said.

A suicide note was recovered from near the body. He has mentioned his poor financial condition as the reason behind the suicide. He has also written that his GST refund is pending which should be given to his family as soon as possible.

He is survived by his mother Poonam Singh, wife Sangeet and two daughters.

His wife told

