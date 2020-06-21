Nagpur, June 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old businessman from Nagpur in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence on Sunday due to financial distress caused by lockdown, police said.

The deceased Upendra alias Uppi Tarachand Mahadule ran catering business and also owned a grocery shop and a godown in the city, an official said.

In a suicide note purportedly written by him, Mahadule cited financial distress as the reason behind taking the extreme step, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the deceased had invested in stock markets but suffered losses during the lockdown, the official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Sadar police station.

