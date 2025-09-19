New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Saket Court has granted two days further remand of businessman Samir Modi, to the Delhi police. The court has asked the police to inquire about the complaint filed by the accused Samir Modi. The court conducted the hearing in a closed room. His bail plea is listed for hearing tomorrow before the Sessions court.

Samir Modi was detained at the Indira Gandhi International Airport pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by Police Station New Friends Colony and later arrested on alleged charges of rape.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Deepak Vats extended the police remand of Samir Modi for two days. Delhi Police sought three days of further custody to investigate the case.

Samir Modi was produced before the court after one day police remand.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, alongwith Hemant Shah, Shailendra Singh, and Saurabh Pal, opposed the police custody remand. Senior Advocate Avi Singh, Counsel for the complainant, requested the court to hear the matter in camera as it is a sensitive matter.

Delhi police sought 3 days' police custody of Samir Modi. Complainant's counsel again requested the in camera proceedings.

He said that it should be in camera as detailed information about the victim is disclosed.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta appeared for the accused and said that the complainant's counsel does not have the locus to make submissions.

The Court asked the media and others to go out. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta also said that bail plea hearings are never done in camera. Thereafter, the court asked the media and others to go out.

As per counsel, a fresh bail application has been filed on Friday and is listed for hearing on Saturday. His bail plea filed yesterday was withdrawn today.

Earlier, according to a statement issued by his counsel Advocate Simran Singh of Sakura Advisory, the allegations against Modi are "false and concocted" and form part of an extortion attempt.

The FIR was registered on September 10, 2025, based on a complaint by a woman who claimed to have been in a relationship with Modi since 2019.

The statement alleged that the complainant's accusations were motivated by an "ulterior motive of extracting money".Modi had earlier filed complaints on August 8 and 13, 2025, before various police officials, alleging blackmail and extortion by the same woman.

His counsel said these complaints were supported by WhatsApp conversations in which the woman allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore.

Calling the arrest a "hasty act of the police without verifying the facts", the legal team described the matter as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law". (ANI)

