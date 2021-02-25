Kalaburagi (K'taka), Feb 25 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday said the party would contest by- elections for Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats, days after his father and party patriarch H D Deve Gowda spoke about not fielding candidates.

The by-poll schedule for these seats is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

"I did not say (about not contesting bypolls)...Deve Gowda recently had told media friends that discussions have taken place about not fielding candidates for the bypolls, he had cited financial reasons and has said it will not be useful," Kumaraswamy told reporters in response to a question.

The former Chief Minister however said, JD(S) will field candidates for Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats.

"We have initiated the process to field the candidates for the assembly bypolls. We will field efficient candidates for the three seats, there is no question of going back," he added.

To a question on the candidate for Belgaum Lok Sabha bypolls, the former Chief Minister merely said that the party was a bit weak there.

Gowda on February 10 had said that his party will not contest by-elections for Belgaum Lok Sabha, and Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats, citing financial constraints.

While by-polls to Belgaum Lok Sabha and Basavakalyan Assembly seats are necessitated following the death of Union Minister Suresh Angadi and MLA B Narayan Rao respectively due to COVID-19 in September last year, Maski seat fell vacant following the disqualification of MLA Prathapagouda Patil who had won in 2018 from Congress and is now with the BJP.

Sindagi MLA and senior JD(S) leader M C Managuli's death last month, due to age related ailments, has necessitated the by-polls there.

With an aim to win these seats, the ruling BJP and opposition Congress have already begun the process of shortlisting the candidates, party sources said.

Hitting out at the state BJP government on various issues including allocation of funds, Kumaraswamy said, "no one knows administrative machinery is in whose hands, for name sake Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister."

Asked, into whose hands the administration was, he said, "...let the time come, I'm waiting for it. When the time comes let's talk about it."PTI KSU SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)