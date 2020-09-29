Kohima, Sep 29 (PTI) Bypolls to Southern Angami-1 and Pungro Kiphire assembly seats in Nagaland will be held on November 3, the states Additional Chief Election Officer N Moa Aier said on Tuesday. The Southern Angami-1 seat in Kohim district fell vacant following the demise of the then assembly speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu, he said. The bye-election to Pungro Kiphire seat in Kiphire district has been necessitated due to the death of Naga Peoples Front (NPF) MLA T Torechu.

The Southern Angami-1 seat has a total of 13,541 electors, including 51 service voters, he said.

The polling station with the highest electorate in the constituency is Jakhama Upper with 986 voters while Mitelephe has the lowest at 155, Aier said.

The Pungro-Kiphire assembly seat has 29,346 electors, including 99 service voters.

The polling station with the highest electorate in the assembly constituency is Rest House Ward A Kiphire town with 954 electors while Kiuro village has only 45 voters.

