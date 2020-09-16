Korba, Sep 16 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old son were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident occurred this evening near Bhaisma village under Urga police station area when the victims were heading towards Shakti town in neighbouring Janjgir-Champa district from Korba town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Dipak Kumar Urao (35), his wife Kaushalya (30) and their son Ranjit, natives of Jangir-Champa district, he said.

While Dipak and his son died on the spot in the accident, Kaushlaya who sustained criticalinjuries and was rushed to a local hospital, succumbed during treatment, he said.

An offence was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck, who fled from the scene, leaving behind his vehicle, the official said, adding that efforts are on to trace him.

