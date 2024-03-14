New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP and CPI Kerala State Secretary Binoy Viswam on Thursday said that CAA will be combatted legally and politically. He approached the Supreme Court challenging the implementation of the CAA on Thursday.

"Provisions of the CAA are prima-facie against the secular tenets of our Constitution and we have approached the Supreme Court requesting to halt the implementation of the dreaded law, which goes against the inclusive fabric of Indian society", he said.

Binoy Viswam in a statement said that the CPI has been steadfastly opposing CAA from the initial period itself.

"During the discussion in Parliament on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019, I criticized the proposed amendment to citizenship laws in the country and said that the Bill intends to fulfil Guru Golwalkar's fascist aspiration of treating Muslims as second-class citizens in India," he said.

"I had described CAA as the death knell to secularism and equality in India. In 2019, he was detained by the then-BJP government of Karnataka in Mangalore along with other CPI activists for protesting against the divisive CAA," he said in a statement.

The Union government notified the rules for Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and announced the implementation before the 2024 general elections.

Viswam said that despite being rushed through Parliament four years ago, the CAA was kept dormant.

"The implementation of this chasmic law on the eve of the election is part of BJP's wider agenda to instigate tensions and fissures between different communities in India. The divisive and discriminatory law is against the values enshrined in the Constitution and has been opposed by every section of society. Making religion the determinant for granting citizenship is a complete negation of the spirit of our Constitution," he further said.

Binoy Viswam is also a petitioner in the Supreme Court against Subramanian Swamy's plea to delete the terms 'secular,' and 'socialist' from the Preamble of Constitution. (ANI)

