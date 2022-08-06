Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested a taxi driver for molesting a woman tourist who had hired his cab to travel to Anjuna from the state airport, an officer said.

Also Read | Vice Presidential Election Result 2022: Margaret Alva, Opposition Candidate Loses to NDA Nominee Jagdeep Dhankar; Here’s All You Need To Know About Her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that the woman from Chennai landed at the Goa airport on Friday night and hired a cab.

Also Read | Gurugram Liquor Fraud: Retired IAS Officer Duped of Rs 2 Lakh Over Home Delivery of Liquor.

When the woman was getting down from the car at Anjuna, the cabbie, identified as Mithun Shrikant Gaur, touched her inappropriately, he said.

The victim rushed inside a villa to save herself and later filed a police complaint.

Gaur was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)