New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of T Rabi Sankar to the post of Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

The official letter confirmed that Sankar would hold the post for a period of three years.

Sankar has served as the Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India. (ANI)

