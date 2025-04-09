New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved the Construction of a six-lane Zirakpur Bypass starting from the Junction with NH-7 (Zirakpur-Patiala) and ending at the Junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo), with a total length of 19.2 km, in the State of Punjab and Haryana under NH(O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

According to the CCEA, the total capital cost of the project is Rs 1878.31 crore.

The Zirakpur Bypass starts from the junction with NH-7 (Chandigarh-Bathinda) in Zirakpur and follows the Punjab Government Master Plan. It terminates at the junction with NH-5 (Zirakpur-Parwanoo) in Panchkula, Haryana, thus avoiding the highly urbanized and congested stretch of Zirakpur in Punjab and Panchkula in Haryana.

The primary purpose of the project is to ease congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula, and surrounding areas by diverting traffic from Patiala, Delhi, and Mohali Aerocity and providing direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The current proposal aims to reduce travel time and ensure hassle-free traffic movement in the congested urban sections of NH-7, NH-5, and NH-152.

The government has taken up the decongestion of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali urban agglomeration with the development of a road network, which would take the shape of a ring road as indicated in the map. The Zirakpur bypass is an important component of this plan.

