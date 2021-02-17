New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved enhanced delegation of financial powers to the tune of up to Rs 200 crore under capital procurement to levels below vice-chief of Armed Forces.

According to the approval, under Other Capital Procurement Procedure (OCPP) of Defence Acquisition Procedure-2020, financial powers up to Rs 100 crore has been delegated to General Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the army, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief in the navy, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief in air force at Services Command and regional commanders of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), said an official release of Ministry of Defence.

The cabinet has also given nod for financial powers up to Rs 200 crore to deputy chief of Indian Army, Master General Sustenance, Chief of Material, Air Officer Maintenance, Deputy Chief Integrated Defence Staff and Additional Director General Indian Coast Guard.

"This delegation of powers within Service Headquarters and up to Command Level for items of Capital nature such as overhauls, refits, and upgrades will enhance the utility of existing assets and will facilitate faster processing and implementation of projects for modernization of Armed Forces to meet the security challenges of the nation," the release said.

The Cabinet has also approved enhanced financial powers in the Make-I category under which Government funding up to 70 per cent of the prototype development cost is available for design and development of equipment, systems, major platforms or upgrades thereof.

Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee, Vice Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Deputy Chief of Air Staff, and Director General Coast Guard have now been given powers to sanction Government support up to Rs 50 crore towards the cost of prototype development.

Financial powers have also been enhanced for other competent financial authorities under 'Make-I' in line with the Government's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' for a robust defence industrial ecosystem, the release said. (ANI)

