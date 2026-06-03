India News | Cabinet Approves Rs 8,300 Cr Coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep in Odisha

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in Odisha under two packages with a combined total length of 160.18 km and a combined total capital cost of Rs.8300.79 crore.

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the project section of the new coastal Highway from Rameshwar to Paradeep passes through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur Districts of Odisha. The existing road network of NH-16 is part of the Golden Quadrilateral and is already a 6-lane highway passing through major towns Khordha, Bhubaneswar, and Cuttack.

Also Read | Vadodara Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Expect High of 39?C with Evening Thunderstorm Risk.

The existing NH-316 connects Bhubaneswar-Puri and further extends towards Satapada and Konark. The existing road geometry along the Puri-Satapada and Puri-Konark stretches is poor, with nearly 40% ribbon development along the corridor and high levels of roadside local commuter traffic, making the corridor unsuitable for smooth and efficient long-distance vehicular movement.

The instant projects are proposed to have a 4-lane configuration from Rameshwar to Konark (Package-1) and 2 lane with paved shoulder from Konark to Paradeep (Package-2), ensuring design speed of 100 km/hour and improved travel efficiency across the Districts of Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur in the State of Odisha. The project will also enhance regional mobility and promote socio-economic development.

Also Read | Puri Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Wednesday, 03 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity Expected with a High of 32?C.

The projects are in line with the PM GatiShakti principles and will connect 9 Economic Nodes and 5 Logistic Nodes. This will have a positive impact on the Logistic Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

Upon completion, travel time is expected to reduce by about 2 hours and 30 minutes between Rameshawar and Paradeep, while providing safe, fast, and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight traffic. Additionally, the project will result in substantial reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and vehicle operating costs (VOC). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)