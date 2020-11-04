New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru and the Instituto de Astrofisica de Canarias (IAC) and the GRANTECAN, S.A. (GTC), Spain to develop scientific and technical collaborations in astronomy field.

According to a press statement from the Cabinet on Wednesday, the activities to be carried out under this MoU will lead to new scientific results, new technologies, capacity building through increased scientific interaction and training and joint scientific projects etc.

"The joint research projects, training programmes, conferences, seminars etc under the MoU will be open to all qualified scientists, students and technologists and will be supported solely on the basis of scientific merit and experience," the press statement read.

The development of segmented telescope technologies as well as the development of robotic telescopes and other future potential specific collaborations will be done. (ANI)

