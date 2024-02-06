Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Days after being sworn into office following the hectic political developments triggered by the stepping down and arrest of his predecessor Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday said his government will carry forward the policies and programmes championed by the former.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, CM Soren said the people of Jharkhand had elected his predecessor, handing him a decisive five-year mandate.

"We had secured a five-year mandate to govern the state under the leadership of Hemant Soren. However, there was a plot to topple our government and stop us short of completing our full five-year term. We said earlier that there is no case against Hemant Soren. There may have been a change of guard at the helm but we are determined to carry forward his plans and vision for the state," Champai Soren said.

On cabinet expansion, the CM said, "It will happen soon, have no worries about it."

After an anxious wait during which the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies in the ruling coalition shipped its MLAs off to a hotel in Hyderabad, amid fears of poaching attempts by the BJP, Champai Soren won the trust vote on Monday with a 47:29 majority.

With 47 votes in its favour, the ruling combine led by the JMM sailed past the halfway mark of 41 in the 81-member Assembly.

The Morcha, with 29 seats, and its ally Congress with 17 seats, were confident of clearing the floor test.

Meanwhile, state minister Alamgir Alam, to a question about cabinet expansion, said, "It is in the works and will happen soon. There is no rush. Whatever is decided by our high command will be supreme. There is no threat to our government and we are confident of being voted back."

Former CM Hemant Soren, who was taken into the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with an alleged land scam case, was allowed to be present in the Assembly for the floor test.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly on Monday, Hemant Soren alleged that Raj Bhawan was involved in his arrest. However, he stopped short of expanding on the sensational claim.

He also challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations were proven he would leave his native state.

"Let alone retirement from politics, I will leave Jharkhand if BJP comes to the Vidhan Sabha with records of my ownership of 8 acres of land. I hold no grudge and neither am I sad that they took my chief ministership. But please be assured that we will give them a befitting reply, politically, legally or otherwise," the former CM said. (ANI)

