New Delhi, January 24: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the successful consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying he has fulfilled a centuries-old dream of the people. As soon as the Cabinet met here, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh read out a resolution on behalf of his ministerial colleagues, Union minister Anurag Thakur told reporters.

Singh said Wednesday's Cabinet is a historic one. Though several historic things have taken place since the cabinet system came into being in India, such an occasion has never occurred because the work accomplished through Prime Minister Modi is unparalleled in history, he said.

Cabinet Hails PM Modi for Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur says, "Today, a cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of PM Narendra Modi. At the beginning of the meeting itself, on behalf of the cabinet, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed gratitude to the PM for the successful… pic.twitter.com/xO6D8uVAXy — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Lord Ram's idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in a landmark event led by Prime Minister Modi. "In 1947, the body of the country attained independence and but 'pran pratishtha' of its soul was on January 22, 2024," Thakur said, citing Singh.

