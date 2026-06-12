India News | Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan Reviews NEET Re-examination Preparedness with DG, NTA

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan on Friday reviewed the preparedness for the NEET re-examination in a meeting with the Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders. The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, according to an official release from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

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The Cabinet Secretary stated that "The Central Government, State Governments and District administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination."

Somanathan reviewed the arrangements with the Secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies on 1st June 2026. Subsequently, on June 4, he also held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries of the State Governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

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These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

NEET-UG 2026 has been rescheduled for June 21, following allegations of paper leaks and administrative lapses. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues its probe and has made multiple arrests, while protests by student groups have intensified in several parts of the country.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the re-test.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pradhan confirmed that the government has activated a high-level framework to ensure the entire process is conducted with absolute transparency. (ANI)

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