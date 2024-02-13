Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) Limited said that the extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge across the Narmada Main Canal of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is nearing completion, a press release from the GMRC read.

The cable bridge runs across the Narmada Main Canal on the Narendra Modi Stadium to the Gandhinagar section of the Ahmedabad Metro project. It has a central span of 145 meters and end spans of 79 meters and two pylons of 28.1 meter height.

The work of the pylons and 100 segments of the total 105 segments has been completed in record time and bridge work will be completed shortly following which laying of track and installation of the third rail will be completed, the release said.

Train Trials are expected to start in March or April, it added.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. Corridor-1 is 22.8 km long and is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir. Corridor-2 is 5.4 km long and is from the Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) to GIFT City. The total completion cost of Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crores.

The project will provide the much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The project intends to streamline the urban transportation system in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city, putting stress on travel infrastructure and industrial activities, and by providing the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport.

The Metro Rail project itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with other urban transport systems in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and institutional management. (ANI)

