Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A 32-year-old cable operator was stabbed to death by some assailants at a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Daulatpur Kalan village under Narsena police station limits on Monday night, they said.

The victim, identified as Asif, was having tea at a shop in the village market when the attackers stabbed him and fled, police said.

On receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took Asif to a Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Later, Asif's brother lodged a case of murder against three persons, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, one Salman, along with his friends, is suspected to have killed Asif.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a search for the culprits is underway, police said.

