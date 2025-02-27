New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nalin Kohli said that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) reports that were tables in the Delhi Assembly on Tuesday pointed in the direction that some corruption definitely took place during the 10 years of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule in Delhi.

Nalin Kohli said, "For 10 years, they ran away from presenting the CAG report. The report confirms that they (AAP) knew their policies were not in the interest of the people of Delhi and the people's money was being wasted. There were angles of corruption. Kejriwal and his colleagues stand exposed. They came with the tall promise of an anti-corruption and transparent government. On the contrary, they ran away from transparency. The CAG report points in the direction that some corruption definitely took place."

Also Read | Bhojpur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 6 Injured As Speeding Truck Crashes Into Auto-Rickshaw in Bihar on National Highway 922, Video of Damaged Vehicle Surfaces.

He further said that Atishi's statement proved that AAP has an attitude of obstructing the work of the BJP government.

"For 10 years, AAP chose to blame others and find excuses for not performing. The CAG report points towards policies not being implemented in the right spirit, procedures given a go-by, and corruption taking place. The people have rejected their model. People want to see the government in Delhi perform in the same manner as PM Modi's government in the centre following the mandate of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas," he said.

Also Read | Three-Language Policy in NEP 2020: 'Push for Monolithic Hindi Identity Kills Ancient Mother Tongues', Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi defended the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government, stating that the report pointed out the flaws in the old excise policy, which the AAP government had previously exposed and came up with a new excise policy.

Addressing a press conference Atishi said, "The excise audit report was presented in the Delhi Assembly today. Its seven chapters are on the excise policy from 2017-21, and one chapter is on the new excise policy. The Delhi government had exposed the flaws and corruption of the old excise policy to the people of Delhi."

Atishi further alleged that under the previous policy, liquor was being illegally sourced from neighbouring states, causing financial losses to Delhi.

On thursday AAP MLAs and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi,staged a protest outside the Assembly on Thursday, holding 'Jai Bhim' placards after being denied entry into the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises.

BJP MLA Vijay Goyal said "AAP is not allowing the House to function by creating ruckus to hide the CAG report on its corruptions... I think they (AAP) will fall further in the eyes of the public. I think this is not right. Speaker has said that we are ready to discuss every issue."

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Excise Policy was tabled in the Delhi assembly on the second day of the assembly session by the newly elected CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The CAG reports highlights the alleged irregularities in the Policy that was brought during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)