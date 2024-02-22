New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): The ongoing farmers' agitation has prompted the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to call for inclusive dialogue from stakeholders across the agricultural sector.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda and Union Minister Nityanand Rai, the CAIT has urged to include various stakeholders, including traders, transporters, consumers, and small industries, have emphasized the importance of their participation in discussions with farmers.

Also Read | X Voices Disagreement With BJP-Led Centre: Congress Slams Government Over Statement By Social Media Platform, Says ‘This is Murder of Democracy’.

The CAIT has also urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motto cognisance of the open threat to kill PM Modi by certain people claiming to be farmers and take this matter seriously.

Abusive language used by the people about PM Modi is not tolerable as the Supreme Court has often taken suo motto cognisance of various issues from time to time, in the same way, this serious issue be taken up by the Supreme Court, the letter mentioned.

Also Read | Kiru Hydropower ‘Corruption’ Case: CBI Searches Premises of Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik, 29 Other Locations.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal acknowledging their significant role in the agricultural ecosystem underscored the necessity of considering all perspectives in crafting solutions that address the concerns of each party involved.

They stressed that any proposed measures would have far-reaching implications, affecting every stakeholder involved in the agricultural supply chain.

Bhartia and Khandelwal said that furthermore, the letter proposes the inclusion of 5-6 recognized farmer associations from various states alongside the current agitation involving farmers from Punjab. This collective approach aims to foster cooperation and prevent recurrent disruptions that impede smooth business operations and adversely affect multiple sectors.

Highlighting the interconnectedness of issues within the agricultural supply chain, stakeholders emphasized the importance of a holistic approach in discussions surrounding the farm bills. From seed sowing to crop cultivation to reaching end consumers, every step in the process plays a crucial role and warrants consideration in the decision-making processes, the trade leaders said.

They said that traders across the country, including those in Mandis and beyond, are deeply involved in activities related to farming. Their involvement spans assisting farmers in selling produce, transportation, and dealing in agricultural commodities, food grains, equipment, and other essential items. Protecting the interests of all stakeholders is paramount in ensuring informed decision-making regarding farmer issues.

Further, they have requested Rahul Gandhi and Bhagwant Mann to ensure that since they are vigorously advocating for MSP (Minimum Support Price), they should first ensure MSP guarantee from the state governments for farmers in their respective states, without needing approval from the central government.

Similarly, other parties supporting MSP, including Mamata Banerjee, should first guarantee MSP for farmers in their respective states before seeking support for MSP, they said.

The farmers have halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday.

The farmer leader condemned the Central Government's action against the protestors through para-military forces injuring hundreds.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday that though several rounds of discussions with the farmers were held, more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus.

He further affirmed the central government's commitment to working for the interest of farmers.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the protest. Several farmers and police personnel were injured in the clashes during the March that started on February 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)