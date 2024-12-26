Panaji (Goa) [India], December 26 (ANI): Reacting to the Calangute boat capsize incident, Goa DGP Alok Kumar on Thursday said that the police have registered a case of death by negligence and arrested two individuals.

"Yesterday, an incident took place at Calangute beach where a boat capsized. The lifeguards, fishermen, and locals rushed to the spot and immediately began the rescue operation. Unfortunately, one person has died, and two others have sustained injuries. We have registered a case of causing death by negligence and arrested two people," said Goa DGP Alok Kumar.

A tragic boat capsizing incident off Calangute Beach on Christmas Day resulted in one death and left two others critically injured.

The incident occurred when a local tourist boat, carrying over 20 passengers, capsized approximately 60 metres from the coastline, throwing everyone onboard into the rough sea.

Among the passengers was a family of 13 from Khed, Maharashtra, who were among those rescued.

At around 11 AM, the overloaded boat capsized unexpectedly, causing chaos as passengers struggled to stay afloat. Fortunately, Drishti Marine lifeguards, stationed at Calangute Beach, quickly responded to the emergency.

Sanjay Yadav, Drishti's Lifeguard in Charge, reported that 18 on-duty lifeguards rushed to the scene to carry out the rescue operation.

The lifeguards managed to bring the victims to shore, ensuring that many were safely rescued from the water. Those who suffered injuries were administered first aid by the lifeguard team.

However, two children, aged 6 and 7, along with two women, aged 25 and 55, were among the critically injured passengers and were promptly rushed to the hospital for further treatment. The tragic toll included the death of a 54-year-old male passenger, who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The investigation into the cause of the boat capsizing is ongoing. Authorities have raised concerns about the overloaded nature of the boat, which may have contributed to the disaster.

Notably, two of the passengers involved in the incident were not wearing life jackets, further complicating the rescue efforts. This has prompted local authorities to review safety protocols for water sports activities in the area. (ANI)

