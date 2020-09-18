Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court on Friday formed a committee with Justice Sanjib Banerjee as chairperson to resolve the land-row surrounding Visva Bharati university.

The Division Bench of the Court further disallowed any construction or demolition of any structure on the land belonging to the university "or over which it has claims, except with the permission of the Committee."

The Committee will have three other members, Justice Arijit Banerjee, Advocate General, and Additional Solicitor General, as per the orders of the Court. It has also been asked to file an interim report to the court as and when the chairperson desires.

The Court also directed police authorities to keep any police action suspended with regard to the complaints in connection with the incident in August.

Recently, locals had created a ruckus over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground, which belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures.

The university had then demanded action against miscreants responsible in connection with the incident including them being booked immediately and compensation of losses to be recovered from them. (ANI)

