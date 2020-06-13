India News | Calcutta HC to Hold Physical & Video Conference Hearings Simultaneously

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court will hold physical and video conference hearings simultaneously for the benefit of lawyers who are finding it difficult to reach the court in absence of suburban train services and also those who are not adept in online hearings, a notification said on Saturday.

The notification said that the object of the exercise is to ensure that the high court remains accessible at all times with some restrictions owing to the present circumstances.

The notification was issued after a meeting of the representatives of the three wings of the bar of the high court on Friday with Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan, wherein they emphasised that a number of lawyers come from the suburbs and may not be able to attend court in physical form till the suburban train services are resumed.

The high court reopened its doors for physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two and half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-related lockdown.

Most lawyers, however, stayed away from attending the court for physical hearing following a decision by the Calcutta High Court Bar Association not to attend proceedings citing safety issues over the pandemic.

Noting that all litigant or advocates may not be able to access the video-link facilities, the Saturday notification by Calcutta High Court Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said: "it is, thus, imperative that physical courts be resumed on a very restricted scale so that all have access to the high court."

"Hybrid hearings will also be permissible, in the sense that one or more parties may be represented by video- link and one or more parties may be represented in physical manner," the notification, which pertains to functioning of the high court with effect from June 17, said.

Chattopadhyay said that in addition to the division bench presided over by the Chief Justice, three other division bench and two single bench will function taking up only extremely urgent matters.

It said that litigants and advocates may attend hearings in physical form or in virtual form as may be convenient.

The Bar Association, which took the decision on Sunday not to attend proceedings in court rooms, had then expressed their willingness to plead matters through video conferencing.

The association has said that its members will not participate in physical functioning of the high court following a HC administration notification that announced partial resumption from June 11 with some benches.

The Bar Association said that in a webinar cum general meeting held on Sunday last, a very large number of advocates expressed fear and apprehension that restarting physical functioning of courts at this juncture would not only endanger the lives of the lawyers during the Covid-19 pandemic, but also affect the professional career of more than 80 per cent of the advocates practising in the high court.

The June 5 notification said that physical functioning of the Calcutta High Court would be resumed with fewer number of benches on an experimental basis to ensure regular functioning of courts but with much less footfall in the court arena, both of lawyers and staff.

