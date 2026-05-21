India News | Calcutta High Court Orders SIT Probe into Alleged Evidence Destruction in RG Kar Case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Calcutta High Court has directed an investigation into the alleged destruction of evidence and to revisit the issue raised by the family of the victim regarding the RG Kar incident.

In an order issued today, a bench comprising Justice Shampa Sarkar and Justice Tirthankar Ghosh stated that a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Joint Director (Eastern Zone) of the CBI, shall conduct this investigation.

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The CBI has been directed to re-investigate the sequence of events that transpired from the time dinner was consumed on the night of the incident until the cremation took place the following day. To this end, the CBI is authorised to interrogate anyone it deems necessary.

The SIT will examine the allegations raised by the family. The report must be submitted to the court by June 25.

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Earlier, the West Bengal government sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said.

The official government order released by CM Adhikari on Monday clears the deck for ED to prosecute Ghosh for alleged financial irregularities and money laundering.

"As Chief Minister, I consider myself fortunate to have taken a noble and positive step. In connection with the brutal rape and murder of our sister, 'Abhaya,' at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, the 'Sanction of Prosecution' has been formally accorded to the ED (Enforcement Directorate) to take legal action and prosecute the then-Principal of R.G. Kar, the notorious Sandip Ghosh, in accordance with legal procedures," Adhikari said in a X post.

Expressing strong disapproval of the previous TMC government's handling of the situation, Adhikari claimed, "The previous Trinamool Congress government had forcibly and unethically stalled the investigation process of this case for a long time. But we believe that no one is above the law. Truth cannot be suppressed forever."

Meanwhile, on November 29, 2025, the CBI filed a chargesheet concerning financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The chargesheet named Sandip Ghosh and others, including Dr. Ashish Kumar Pandey, Biplab Singha, Suman Hazra, and Afsar Ali Khan, for their involvement in financial misconduct. This investigation was initiated following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

In addition to the corruption case, Sandip Ghosh faced questioning regarding the murder case. As part of the probe, the CBI conducted polygraph tests on him.

Follwoing that, the Sealdah Court in West Bengal granted bail to former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal, and Sandip Ghosh.

The bail was granted after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file the chargesheet within the 90-day period required by law.

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus.

The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. (ANI)

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