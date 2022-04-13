Asansol (West Bengal) [India], April 13 (ANI): BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday stated that the Calcutta High Court has sought a report on progress of investigation in the Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2.

While speaking to ANI, Paul said, "BJP national president JP Nadda formed a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order."

She also added, "The Calcutta High Court has sought a report in Hanskhali rape case from CBI by May 2, after it granted permission to CBI to probe the Hanskhali rape case."

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Talking about the death of the eyewitness, Niranjan Baishnab, in the murder case of Jhalda Municipality Councillor and the Congress worker Tapan Kandu, Paul said, "Calcutta HC has ordered CBI probe into the death of eyewitness Baishnab, Kandu's friend."

"Baishnab was found dead at his residence on April 6, two days after the same bench of the high court had ordered a CBI probe into Kandu's murder," she added.

The police had stated that the note mentioned that Baishnab had been suffering from mental depression since the murder of Tapan Kandu, because of which he had not been able to sleep or do anything.

Kandu was allegedly killed in his presence.

Earlier, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had alleged that the party's elected representative (Kandu) was shot dead by "goons" of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). (ANI)

