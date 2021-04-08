New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and 11 employees working at his call centre in outer Delhi were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering them expensive mobile phones at heavily-discounted rates, police said on Thursday.

The employees at the call centre in Mangolpuri area randomly called up people if they were interested in purchasing smartphones worth about Rs 20,000 at a meagre amount of Rs 4,000, an officer said.

If anyone agrees and places the order, a plastic phone would be sent by packing as a new phone. The numbers given to the customers to complain subsequently were all fake. At least two-three customers were fooled on an average on a daily basis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parminder Singh said.

Krishan had started his business of supplying mobile phone online last year. After he suffered losses, he started the illegal telemarketing call centre to dupe customers on the pretext of providing them expensive mobile phones at lower prices, according to police.

A raid was conducted on Tuesday, and Krishan and 11 employees, including eight women, were arrested, police said.

A case was registered under several sections, including 420 (cheating), of the Indian Penal Code and all of them were arrested. Twelve mobile phones, SIM cards, computer and record register from the call centre have been recovered, police said. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)