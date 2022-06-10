New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly running a fake call centre in order to dupe people on the pretext of registering them as male sex workers, police said on Friday.

Accused Mehtab, a resident of Aman Vihar, is a graduate from Delhi University, they said.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Roped in as Icon to Raise Awareness Ahead of Rajinder Nagar Bypoll: Delhi CEO.

A victim in his police complaint alleged that he received a call from an unknown number and the caller offered him a handsome remuneration for being a male sex worker. He said he ended up paying Rs 70,000 towards registration and other charges.

On the basis of technical surveillance, the caller's location was traced to Avantika in Rohini and the police found that the calls were being made from a call centre set up for this purpose.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2022: Congress and BJP Balance Each Other Out in Rajasthan and Karnataka, 41 Candidates Win Unopposed; Here's Full List of Winners.

Mehtab had employed eight women for calling targets and placing advertisements on internet and on porn websites. They also used to sell pills and spray that they claimed enhanced sex drive.

The woman used to call around 500 random numbers every day and they were able to lure at least 50 to 100 of them.

The women used to also ask the targets if they were interested in offering sexual services for a good remuneration. At least 10 to 20 men used to sign up on a daily basis, police said.

Mehtab had been running the call centre since July last year and has duped many people across the country, police said.

After cheating the targets, Mehtab and his team would block their numbers, police said.

Mehtab had earlier worked at a few call centres and gathered some idea from his work experience, they said.

Sixteen notebooks maintained to record the details of victims and their transactions, five bottles of pills and as many spray bottles were recovered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)