Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): A cameraman of a private Telugu channel succumbed to COVID-19 here on Sunday evening.

Parthasarathy (45), the cameraman who tested positive for coronavirus was admitted three days ago to Padmavati COVID hospital, where he was put on ventilator.

Parthasarathy had been working in various news channels since the past 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Opposition Leader Chandra Babu Naidu Chittoor district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and journalist unions extended their condolences to Parthasarathy's family.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 1,933 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 29,168. It includes 13,428 active cases, 15,412 discharged and 328 deaths, according to the state's COVID-19 Control Room. (ANI)

