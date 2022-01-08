Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) The Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) announced a campaign on Saturday to promote electricity bill payment from home.

Under the campaign 'Bijli Bill Bharna Hua aasan, Ghar Baithe Karo Bukhtan', the JPDCL would facilitate from-home electricity bill payment for the convenience of consumers, an official spokesman said.

He said the significant move would not only save consumers' time so that they do not have to stand in queues at banks during the time of the pandemic to pay their electricity bills but will also increase the revenue collection.

The spokesman said the meter readers of the sub-divisions concerned would visit every JPDCL registered consumer to sensitize and install 'Bill Sahuliyat App' in the mobile phone of at least one member of every household and map their consumer ID so that most of the consumers switch to online bill payment mode and do not visit banks every month to pay their electricity bills.

A GPRS-enabled PoS ( Point of Sale) machine would be handed over to the sub-divisions which shall subsequently operationalize existing revenue centre and hand over PoS machine to meter readers so that consumers can instantly make payments using debit and credit cards, he said.

He said the campaign for downloading of 'Bill Sahuliyat App' shall start on January 10 after the bills for the month of December are issued by the sub-divisional offices.

The process of collecting bills through PoS machines shall start from January 20 after the terms and conditions are negotiated with the J&K Bank and PoS machines are received in the sub-divisional offices, the spokesman said.

