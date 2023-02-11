Mangaluru, Feb 11 (PTI) The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO), which is celebrating its diamond jubilee, is a prestigious multi-state cooperative established in the year 1973.

The CAMPCO is a cooperative of the people, having widespread procuring and marketing network all over India. It deals in arecanut, cocoa, rubber and pepper and also manufactures cocoa-based chocolates and other semi-finished cocoa products.

With an initial farmer membership base of 3,576 members, it has now grown to a membership of more than 1,38,000 farmer members, a release from CAMPCO here said Friday.

The CAMPCO was established with the main objective of uplifting the arecanut growers from the hardship caused due to the glut in arecanut market in the seventies. There were no signs of market recovery and the small agriculturists faced a dark future.

In order to mitigate the crisis situation, the CAMPCO was established by a visionary agriculturist Varanashi Subraya Bhat under the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, as a unique venture of both the states of Karnataka and Kerala.

In the year 1986, due to crash in the international market, there were no buyers for cocoa beans. To rescue the farmers from distress, the CAMPCO took up the responsibility and performed a saviour's role by setting up second biggest chocolate manufacturing unit in south east Asia in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The Campco chocolate factory in Puttur has state-of-the-art technology with a capacity to manufacture 23,000 metric tonne per year.

The factory, fully equipped with automatic and sophisticated machineries was commissioned by Giani Zail Singh, the then President of India. Towards green energy, the CAMPCO has set up three wind mill units and also solar panels of 500 MW.

With a network of more than 160 branches spread across the country, a workforce of more than 2,000 and an annual turnover of more than Rs 2,778 crore, the CAMPCO is professionally managed by a committed team of members on the board of management under the leadership of its president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi and managing director H M Krishna Kumar.

The CAMPCO has withstood the brunt of changing market trends, recessions and upheavals in the arecanut market. Through a judicious marketing strategy, the CAMPCO has gained the confidence of the grower members.

The diamond jubilee celebrations of the cooperative will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday.

