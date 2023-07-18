Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): After the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked whether the National Democratic Alliance would be able to challenge the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A.

The Opposition alliance for 2024 LS polls is called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A.

Banerjee was speaking after attending the Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru on the second day. "NDA, can you challenge I.N.D.I.A?," asked Trinamool Congress chief.

Banerjee said that everything will be done under the banner of I.N.D.I.A and they will “save the country from disaster”.

“To save India, they are selling India, they are trying to buy democracy. They don’t let any state function independently. ED and CBI keep reaching us. India jitega BJP harega! (India will win BJP will lose.)

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that there are differences “between some of us” at the state level but these are not ideological and are not so big that these cannot put them behind for the sake of people who are “suffering” due to policies of the BJP-led government, sources said.

Kharge also referred to his remarks at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s birthday in March this year in which he had indicated that the question of a PM candidate was “not the question” and all like-minded parties must come together in the fight “against divisive forces”.

“I had already said in Chennai on Stalin’s birthday that Congress is not interested in power or the post of Prime Minister. Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our constitution, democracy, secularism and social justice,” Kharge said at the meeting, according to sources.

Kharge had said in Chennai that it was imperative to take on “divisive forces” on a united front. He had said that Congress is not telling who will lead or not going to lead and that the party had made sacrifices for secularism, liberty, freedom of expression. (ANI)

