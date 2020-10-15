East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): The canal in Ramavaram village in Jaggampeta Mandal of East Godavari district is overflowing due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh.

Almost 600 houses in the village have been submerged in floodwater. The highway near the village is also flooded hampering transport.

Local bricks factory in the district and Jaggampeta Lorry Owners Association building and lorries, petrol bunk have also been submerged in the water.

Transport between Jaggampeta mandal and kirlampudi mandal has been stopped.

Almost 4,000 acres of farms in Jaggampeta and kirlampudi mandals are flooded. (ANI)

