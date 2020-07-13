Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy chief minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday urged chief minister BS Yediyurappa to cancel the license of private hospitals and private medical colleges which did not hand over their 50 per cent beds, to the government, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister's Office said.

On June 26, the Karnataka government reserved about 50 per cent for COVID-19 patients in some private hospitals in Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the state government should provide vitamin C drug, Ayush Ministry-certified immunity boosters and sanitisers to every household in the wake of the coronavirus spread.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has recorded 38,843 cases of COVID-19 to date. (ANI)

