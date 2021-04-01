New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The last two days of campaigning for the second phase polls in Assam and West Bengal saw concerted efforts by contestants as electioneering intensified for the third phase seats in the two states as also for elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Elections are being held in eight phases in West Bengal and three phases in Assam.

Nandigram is witnessing the most interesting contest of the West Bengal election between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her former party colleague and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

Mamata Banerjee held an eight-kilometre 'padayatra' (roadshow) on a wheelchair in Nandigram on Monday. She was injured in an earlier visit to Nandigram.

Communist Party of India-Marxist has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee from Nandigram.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has talked of 'asol parivartan' (real change) and 'sonar Bangla' in its rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held rallies in the state and strongly targeted the Trinamool Congress government. BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, were among those who campaigned in the state.

Apart from West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, some central leaders of Congress campaigned for the party in Bengal.

The state is witnessing a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the 'Sanjukta Morcha' comprising the Left, ISF and Congress.

A total of 171 candidates are in the fray in this phase, out of which only 11 per cent (19) are women.

The first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on March 27 saw nearly 80 per cent polling.

In Assam, 39 constituencies are going to polls in the second phase.

Top leaders of BJP campaigned in the state. Senior state BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also extensively campaigned for the second phase polls in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to campaign in Assam on Tuesday but he was not able to reach the state due to bad weather.

The first phase polling took place on March 27 and recorded a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent. Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will also go to the polls on April 6.

Apart from senior leaders of BJP and Congress, the two states and union territory are witnessing hectic electioneering by local leaders of different parties.

In Tamil Nadu leaders of AIADMK, DMK, Makkal Needhi Maiam have intensified their campaign with less a week left for polls.

Kerala is also witnessing a hectic campaign by the ruling LDF, UDF and the BJP. (ANI)

