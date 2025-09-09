New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the candidature of CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm, and people believe he will be an excellent Vice President.

"Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he said in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday expressed confidence that NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan will get more votes than the strength of the ruling alliance, saying many MPs are thinking of voting for him in the election on Tuesday.

"There will be secret voting. CP Radhakrishnanji will get more support from the MPs than the votes from the NDA. Many MPs are thinking of voting for Radhakrishnan ji, and it is in the national interest that a very good person with nationalist ideology becomes the Vice President of our country," Rijiju told mediapersons here.

Answering a query, he said even one vote going waste is a huge loss.

"So last time we have seen few invalid votes. So the Prime Minister has appealed that not a single vote should be invalid or any vote should go wastage. All MPs are very particular about their voting rights" he said.

PM Modi addressed NDA MPs ahead of the Vice Presidential election at a meeting here.

"It was a very good meeting. All MPs of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha met together, and PM Modi also guided them. Prime Minister expressed his happiness about the important bills that have been passed in the Parliament recently and also said that people should be informed about such important bills in the true sense... For a self-reliant India, NDA leaders have been called upon to play a leadership role," he said.

"There are elections tomorrow, so in such an environment, this was a good opportunity. All the NDA MPs met and the suggestions and guidance given by the Prime Minister to us today, all the MPs listened to this very carefully and after the Vice President's election, they will take this message to their respective areas," he added.

Rijiju said that PM Modi was not referring to any country as he laid stress on the need for the country to make its way up through self-reliance.

The Union Minister said PM Modi indicated that some challenges will emerge as India takes its place on the global high table and self-reliance for the country to move forward.

Sources said PM Modi urged NDA MPs to lay thrust on Swadeshi and suggested that they organize 'Swadeshi Mela" and encourage people to purchase Make in India products during the festival season.

He also urged them to hold meetings with traders to explain the impact of GST reforms.

They said that PM Modi indicated that GST rate cuts have triggered a "lehar" (wave) and there is need to build on it. They also said that PM Modi cited an example and is learnt to have said that a vehicle also has to have air in its tyres to be able to take advantage of a burst of wind.

The MPs of NDA were apprised of the voting process during mock poll held on Monday. (ANI)

