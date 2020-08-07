Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Police have seized a total of 418 kg of cannabis in Bhadrachalam town here on Thursday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, said, "Bhadrachalam Town Sub Inspector Mahesh along with CRPF personnel during an inspection at Bhadrachalam Forest Check Post seized two vehicles containing banned cannabis at 7 am in the morning."

Also Read | Girish Chandra Murmu to Take Oath as Comptroller & Auditor General of India on August 8 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

One vehicle containing 255.6 kg of cannabis and another vehicle transporting 162.5 kg of cannabis were seized. "The value of the cannabis they were transporting is Rs 62,73,000. A case has been registered," the ASP said.

He further said that in the 45 days, Bhadrachalam town police registered 14 cannabis cases and seized 2,000 kg of cannabis worth about Rs 2 crore (ANI)

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Congratulatory Phone Call Over SLPP's Likely Win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)