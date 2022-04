Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. I pray that Lord Rama brings happiness, prosperity, good health and peace in your life," Singh tweeted.

Also Read | PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Other Agricultural Schemes Giving New Strength To Farmers, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Singh also extended his greetings yesterday on Durga Ashtami.

The festival of Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Ram. (ANI)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Terrorists and Security Forces in Srinagar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)