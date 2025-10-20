New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Amid the festive fervour sweeping across the National Capital Region (NCR) and the rest of the country, Delhi continues to grapple with "poor" air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 411 around the Akshardham temple on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area in New Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category (between 201-300 AQI), for the past few days amid Diwali fervour across the region. As of 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 296 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Actions under Stage I and II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I & II", order by CAQM read.

However, the CAQM has further directed all concerned agencies to take note of the various actions and the targeted timelines outlined in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR, and to take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly regarding dust mitigation measures in the Delhi-NCR region.

As part of GRAP Stage 2, CAQM has directed the daily mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads. Moreover, the Commission has called for increased parking fees, an increase in the frequency of bus and metro services, and the strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power while ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply.

"Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills," CAQM mentioned in an official statement.

The order further mentioned enhancing vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport, synchronising traffic movements, and deploying adequate personnel at intersections. It also advised alerting people through newspapers, TV, and radio to inform them about air pollution levels and providing 'Do's and Don'ts' for minimising polluting activities.

Stage 2 also includes intensifying inspections and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition sites. (ANI)

